|
|
Our beloved Al left us on July 26, 2019, after 98 amazing years. Born in Chicago on February 28, 1921 to Della and Louis Nathan, he was raised in Attica, Indiana. After graduating from Northwestern in 1942, he served in the Army Signal Corps until 1946. He worked as an independent insurance agent, first in Chicago, then moving to Skokie in 1980. He became that community's biggest advocate.He joined Toastmasters International and credited that training to his success as a public speaker. Having found his voice, he gave Skokie its voice through his work as producer, director, and interviewer of the popular local television show, Skokie People Speak, aired from 1993 to 2008. Al and his wife, Renae, volunteered tirelessly for the Village of Skokie, and Al continued that work after Rene passed away. In 2010, Al became "Mr. Skokie"-the first person to be honored with Skokie's Lifetime Achievement Award. After Al entered the Lieberman Center in 2011, he devised shows to help newcomers adjust to unaccustomed living arrangements and conducted a monthly program to entertain and enlighten the residents. He continued with that program for eight years until his death. Al was predeceased by his parents; by wife Renae Nathan; by brothers Robert B. Nathan (Shirley) and Dr. M. Herbert Nathan (Carolyn), and by his sister, Jean Ann Nathan Harper. He leaves behind his younger sister, Jenny Garden née Betty Ruth Nathan: his stepson, Steven Elizer (Amy), and step-grandchildren, Ariel and Gabriel Elizer; nieces Melissa Parker (Jamie), Amanda Wilde, Jan Byron, Beth Russ (Cary), and Jill Hyman (Dr. Bruce); nephews Dr. Stephen Nathan (Marti), William Nathan, James Nathan, Brett Goldberg (Judy), Cory Joyrich (Nomi), and Richard Nathan; grandnieces Rebekah Burdick (Dr. Marc), Eden and Ava Joyrich; and grandnephew Dr. Joshua Nathan (Christy).
A memorial celebration of Al's life will be held at Lieberman Center, 9700 Gross Point Road, Skokie, Illinois, on September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All who cherished Al are welcome.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019