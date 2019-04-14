|
|
Alfred Schmidtke, 93, of Elmhurst for over 50 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy L. nee Argens; loving father of Frank D. Schmidtke and the late John P. Schmidtke; cherished grandfather of Kelly K. Schmidtke and Kevin A. Schmidtke; dear son of the late Emil and Helene Schmidtke; brother of the late Adele Ruff, Gertrude Rehder and Adolf Schmidtke; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Alfred was very active in the German American National Congress (D.A.N.K.) having served as President, Treasurer and a Representative. A gathering and celebration will be held this summer. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated to the . Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019