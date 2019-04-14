Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Schmidtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Schmidtke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred Schmidtke Obituary
Alfred Schmidtke, 93, of Elmhurst for over 50 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy L. nee Argens; loving father of Frank D. Schmidtke and the late John P. Schmidtke; cherished grandfather of Kelly K. Schmidtke and Kevin A. Schmidtke; dear son of the late Emil and Helene Schmidtke; brother of the late Adele Ruff, Gertrude Rehder and Adolf Schmidtke; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Alfred was very active in the German American National Congress (D.A.N.K.) having served as President, Treasurer and a Representative. A gathering and celebration will be held this summer. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated to the . Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now