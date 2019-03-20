|
Alfred V. Kulys, March 17, 2019. Age 88. Of Lemont, IL, formerly of Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Devoted husband of Regina Kulys, nee Mickevicius. Loving father of Hon. Margarita Kulys Hoffman, (Ret.)(Hon. Thomas Hoffman), Ruta Kulys, and Robert Kulys. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Lija, and Vincent Hoffman, and Ilana, Julian, and Nina Litvak. Beloved brother of Osvaldas(Mary) Kulys and family. Alfred is also survived by many other relatives and dear friends. Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Mission Church, 14911 W. 127th Street, Lemont, IL. 60439. Internment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lithuanian Scout Association (skautai.net) and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
