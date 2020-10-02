Alfredo Rosado, age 68, passed on September 30, 2020. Loving father of Joanne and the late Alfred Rosado. Cherished grandpa of Jonathon, Jason, Isabelle, Justin, the late Nicholas and Alexander. Dear son of the late Ricardo and the late Lucy Rosado. Loving brother of Raymond, Ricardo (Sheri) Rosado, Judy Rosado, Magdalia (Marcelino) Reyes, Milagros Torres, Mildred Rosado and Violetta (Rubin) Brisuela. Fond uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Visitation Sunday, October 4th, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norrridge. The funeral will then proceed to Liberty Christian Center 5447 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60641for 11:00 a.m. Service. Interment will be private.