Loving mother of Jason (Shawna) Truty and Luke (Dacia) Truty; cherished grandmother of Nolen Truty; loving sister of Katie (Philip) Vaccarella; cherished aunt of Zara Vaccarella; loving aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her husband, the late Gerald "Jerry" Truty, and her parents, the late Andrew and Katherine Ranos. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 3:00pm until time of chapel service at 7:00pm at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Malec & Sons Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Tyler E. Zawatski, Location Manager. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100.