Alice B. Tomczak, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary; loving sister of her twin Rita and the late Helen (late Henry) Kroll; Wanda (late Ray) Raskey, Edward and Ted (late Florence); dear aunt of four nieces and three nephews; many great- nieces and great- nephews; fond companion of Rich Janik. Longtime employee 43 years of H.P. Smith Co. in Bedford Park. Funeral Prayer Service 9:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blocks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to St. Rene Goupil Church, Mass 10 a.m. Visitation Monday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers masses appreciated. Info (773)767-9788
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019