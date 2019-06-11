Alice Schutte Bohlen, Passed away on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack R. Bohlen (previously deceased) and loving mother of Judith (Jim) DiEgidio, Martha (Alan) Weston, and Ann (Steve) Troy. She will be missed by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Alice also leaves a sister, Anne Chogich. Born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Alice was known for her sense of style, both in her clothes and in her home. She was an avid tennis player and loved to stay active. Alice began her participation in sports early on, as a member of the waterskiing team at the University of Miami. It was at the University of Miami, in Coral Gables, Florida, that Alice met her beloved Jack Bohlen, to whom she was married for 66 years. Alice was an active member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, both in college and later as an alumnus. She was proud to be a 3rd generation legacy of Tri Delta. Alice grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and later lived in Coral Gables, Florida, after she and Jack were married. They moved to Fairfield, Connecticut and Wayland, Massachusetts, before coming to Lake Forest, Illinois. Alice was an active member of the Junior League in all the cities where she resided. Alice was also an enthusiastic bridge player; sometimes playing several times a week with different bridge clubs. Alice loved to entertain and to be with her friends and family. Alice and Jack were one of the first residents of Lake Forest Place, where they had many wonderful friends and acquaintances. Once Chicago's cold winters set in, Alice and Jack would escape to their condo at Quail Ridge, in Boynton Beach, Florida, where they would play tennis and soak up the sun. For many years, Alice participated in the Walk for William, a fund raiser for Cystic Fibrosis, as support for a close friend. Her last walk was just a few weeks before she passed away. Alice enjoyed being one of the organizers of the Lake Forest Place Benefit, Dollars for our Scholars, which every year provides scholarships to the employees of Lake Forest Place. She may have been small in stature, but Alice was large in spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the Vail Room at Lake Forest Place. 1100 Pembridge Dr, Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes, 1100 Pembridge Dr, Lake Forest, IL, 60045, in Alice's memory. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary