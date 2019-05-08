Home

Alice C. Nolan, nee Giroux, passed away April 18, 2019, beloved wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Michele (Don) Worth and Colleen Nolan; loving Grandma of Brianna, Miranda, and Nolyn; dear sister of Judy (late Tom) Depcik, Bill "Doc" Giroux, the late Mary (Jerry) Derk, and late Joyce (late Tony) Bruno; fond aunt and friend of many. Visitaion Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9-11:00 am at St. Barbara Church, 2859 S. Throop St, Chicago, followed by an 11:00 memorial mass. Interment private. (773)927-6424 www.pomierskifuneralhome.com
