|
|
Alice Marie Hansen Grotefend Davis, beloved mother of William Grotefend, John (Kathleen) Grotefend, Mary (Bruce) Carlson, Flora (Ricky) Schlamann and the late Edward Grotefend, cherished grandmother of six and great grandmother of six. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 12 pm at the Northlake Funeral Home. 140 E North Ave, Northlake, IL 60164. Interment: Private. 708-562-0044 or www.northlakefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019