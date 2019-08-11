Home

Services
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snows Church
Alice Deeman


1931 - 2019
Alice Deeman Obituary
Alice Deeman (nee Rachel). With profound sadness we announce the passing of Alice, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt on August 8, 2019. She was 88. Born February 11th, 1931 to John and Julia (Rajkowski) Rachel. Orphaned by age 9, she made her own way.

Survived by Her beloved husband of 68 years Richard Deeman, sister Delores Gehl and brother- in-law Harold Deeman. Loving mother and Hero to: Julianne (the late John) Grand, Karen (Mark) Hurley, June (Paul) Zogas, John (Lori) Deeman and Peter (Teresa) Deeman. Beloved Grandma to: Jeffrey and Michelle Grand, Caroline (Alex) Blair, Claire, Frank and Adam Zogas, Josh and Rachel Deeman. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Monday, August 12, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to Our Lady of the Snows Church for a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of the Snows Church would be appreciated. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
