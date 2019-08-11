|
|
Alice Deeman (nee Rachel). With profound sadness we announce the passing of Alice, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt on August 8, 2019. She was 88. Born February 11th, 1931 to John and Julia (Rajkowski) Rachel. Orphaned by age 9, she made her own way.
Survived by Her beloved husband of 68 years Richard Deeman, sister Delores Gehl and brother- in-law Harold Deeman. Loving mother and Hero to: Julianne (the late John) Grand, Karen (Mark) Hurley, June (Paul) Zogas, John (Lori) Deeman and Peter (Teresa) Deeman. Beloved Grandma to: Jeffrey and Michelle Grand, Caroline (Alex) Blair, Claire, Frank and Adam Zogas, Josh and Rachel Deeman. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Monday, August 12, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to Our Lady of the Snows Church for a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of the Snows Church would be appreciated. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019