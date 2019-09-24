|
Alice E. Post, age 85 passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved sister of Margaret (Andrew) Buikema, Richard L. (dear friend Rose Cogler) Post and Harold (Joan Elaine) Post. Her memory will be cherished by many nieces, nephews and treasured friends. Alice is preceded in death by other siblings Peter M. (the late Jeanette), Frederick (the late Effie), Lena (the late Fred) VanDahm and Clarence C. (the late Elizabeth) Post. Visitation Wednesday, Sept.25th from 9:00 a.m. until time of sevice at 12:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home 11133 S. Central Ave. Oak Lawn. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church 1246 S. Harvey Ave. Berwyn, IL 60402. For more information 708-636-1200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019