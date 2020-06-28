Alice F. Iverson, age 96, lifetime Chicago resident, loving wife of the late Marvin; cherished mother of Carol Iverson (Hugh) Goodman and Keith (Patty) Iverson; fond grandmother of Anna and Kerri Goodman, and Emily and Rachel Iverson. Masters in Mathematics from Northwestern, 48 years of service to North Park College as a mathematics professor, lifetime learner, many years of service at Ravenswood Presbyterian. Services will be private. For more details (and to leave the family a message) go to tinyurl.com/aliceiverson.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.