Alice G. Sodora (nee Sobierajski), age 91, formerly of Chicago, currently of Orland Park. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Joseph (Rosetta), Donna (Larry) Kral, Linda (Ed) Kubiak, Joan (Ron) Renken and Alice (Mark) Flaherty. Devoted grandmother of Christy (Andre) Frazer, Lauren (Dan) Faxel. Tracy (Bob) Anderson, Lindsay (Artie) Walter, Sherri (Dan) Kolodziej, Brittany (Josh) Leonor, Dan Renken, Melanie Kubiak, Jenn Renken, Alanna and Cara Flaherty. Cherished great-grandmother of Zach, Blake, Caden, Ben, Jordy, Aubrey, Emily, Ava, Arthur and the late Ella. Dear sister of the late Richard (Dorothy) Sobey. Fond sister-in-law of Jane (the late Ed) White. Funeral Thursday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Wed 2pm to 8pm. Former parishioner of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019