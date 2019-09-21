|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed peacefully away at age 86 on September 14th, 2019. Alice was born on October 7th, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jack) Rondoni. She is survived by her six children, Francis (Nancy), Lesley Williams (Roger), Catherine Connor (Kevin), Allison Sheehan (John), Sharon Kliebhan (Tom), and Jack (Katie). She is loved and admired by her 16 grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren. Alice was proud of her Irish heritage and was known for her gentle kindness, compassion, understanding and patience. She found pleasure in art and appreciated beauty in all things. Her greatest pleasure in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her company. Alice was a source of wisdom and guidance for her family throughout her life and took particular joy in creating a warm and welcoming environment in her home. She will be immensely missed by all her family and friends. Visitation will be held at 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 400 Cedar Street, St. Charles, IL, 60174, at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday September 24th, 2019. Lunch will follow the Burial. Contributions may be made to River Glen Retirement Community, St Charles, Il. 60174. For further information please call Yurs Funeral Home 630-584-0060
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 21, 2019