Alice H. Smulson
Alice H. Smulson, nee Harris, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Marshall H. Smulson, DDS. Loving mother of Walter (Marla) Smulson, Paul Smulson, DDS (Robin), Daniel Smulson, DDS (Marina) and the late James Smulson, DDS (Kathy). Proud grandmother of Larry Smulson, Eric (Alexis) Smulson, Gabrielle Sanders (David Sanders, DDS), Randi Smulson LaBorde, DDS (Zachary), Joseph Smulson, David Smulson, David Resnick and Julia Smulson. Adored great grandmother "GGMa" of Chase Sanders, Ella Smulson, Ethan Sanders, Anabella LaBorde, Alexandra LaBorde and the 6th on the way. Dear sister of Enid (the late Bernard) Galler and the late Janet (the late Moses) Van Gelder. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held Thursday 10:30 AM. To visit the service livestream, go to cjfinfo.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, ww5.komen.org or Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Sisterhood, www.bhbe.org.

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
