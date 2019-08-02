|
Alice Hansen, 88, passed on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on October 8, 1930 to Orlando and Estella (nee Gish) Rosevear. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Jerrold (2009). She is survived by her three nieces Deborah Grace, Kimberly Salgado, and Marlene Griffiths; and her nephew James Griffiths. Her nieces and nephew thank Alice for all Jerry and she did for them, and even though they were miles apart, they were always in their thoughts and hearts. Also remembered by her friends, Fred and Carla La Voie for the memories they shared with Alice and Jerry. Services will be private. Burial will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
