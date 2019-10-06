|
Alice Hoadley Cummings, 87, of Hinsdale, formerly of Western Springs, noted west suburban piano instructor. Beloved wife of the late L. Eugene Hoadley, the late P. Richard Schrader, and the late Edward Cummings. Loving mother of Allison Hanscom (Douglas), William Hoadley (Dennis Clausen), and Stephen Hoadley. Devoted grandmother of Kari Phillipp (James), Abigail Hanscom, Julie Hoadley, and Peter Hoadley. Dear great-grandmother of Aiden and Liam Phillipp. Fond sister of the late Charles G. Curtis. Dear aunt of Charles Curtis Jr. (Baine Alexander), Robert Curtis, the late Jeffrey Ericksen, and Jonathan Hoadley. Alice was an accomplished pianist and teacher for many years. She was a member of the Hinsdale Music Club, Western Springs Music Club, Downers Grove Music Club, and Allied Arts Club. She loved music, literature, travel, and friends. She will be remembered for her love of learning and zest for life. Visitations 3 to 9 pm Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside; and 9:30 am Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Rd., Oak Brook followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 am also at Christ Church. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church of Oak Brook Music Department, 501 Oak Brook Rd., Oak Brook, IL 60523, 630-654-1882, https://www.christchurch.us
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019