N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters Ave
Northbrook, IL
Alice Horan Obituary
Alice Horan, 73, of Chicago, passed away June 27, 2019. Beloved sister of James (Julie) Horan; cherished aunt of Patrick Horan; loving great aunt of Gavin and Aidan Horan. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Edith Horan. She is also survived by her devoted friend/sister Anne (Donald) Margolis and her family Elizabeth (Ritchie) Peck, Lillian Fey and Ritchie "Trey" Peck III, and Felicia (Chris) Baty. Alice was the founder of Project Planning and Support Inc., in Chicago. The family would like to thank JourneyCare Hospice for their loving care and support. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
