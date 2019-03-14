|
Alice J. Malebranche Olson age 95 of Des Plaines, IL passed away March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy Malebranche. Loving mother of Paul (Barbara) Malebranche, Mary (Jim) O'Brien, James (Chris) Malebranche, Mark (Barbara) Malebranche, and Laura (Steve) Ksiazek. Proud grandmother of 16. Great grandmother of 25. Great-great grandmother of 1. Memorial gathering will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 2:30 p.m. at St. Martins Episcopal Church 1095 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines, IL. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home – Des Plaines, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019