Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
(630) 766-3232
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
Alice J. Plutz

Alice J. Plutz Obituary
Alice J. Plutz (née Kuczaj), 80, passed away December 27, 2019. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Patricia) and the late Scott Plutz. Dear Grandmother of Tonya, Danielle, and Felecia. Great Grandmother of Rylie, Easton, and Zoe. Beloved Sister of Steve, and the late John and Chester Kuczaj. Visitation at Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Rd, Bensenville, IL; Friday, January 3 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral will be on Saturday morning at 10:00 at St. Charles Borromeo. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated. Call Geils Funeral Home at 630-766-3232 with any questions.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -