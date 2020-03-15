|
OLYMPIA FIELDS - Alice Joan Vaught, 87, passed peacefully on March 6, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care, Herrin, Illinois.
Funeral services for Alice will be 1:30pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Machledt & Servies Funeral Home in Waveland, IN. Burial will follow at Portland Mills Cemetery in Parke County. Visitation will be 12 – 1:30pm at the funeral home on Friday.
Memorials in Alice's name may be given to the or Hospice of Southern Illinois.
For more information visit www.machledtservies.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020