Alice L. Byron, born to James R. and Myrtle Shoop on June 19, 1925 in St. Lawrence, South Dakota. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Loving mother of Jamie, Daniel and the late David. Proud grandmother of Olivia and Vanessa (Alasdair) Foster. Dear sister of Marian Heckard and the late Burdell, Herbert and James. Fond aunt of Connie and Sharon. Alice received training as an RN at Michael Reese Hospital in 1943 and continued until after her marriage. She was a loyal friend, avid traveler, dedicated housekeeper, excellent cook and above all, a devoted mother. Her many interests included gardening, collecting and refinishing antiques, and spending time with friends. Service Thursday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie, IL. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020