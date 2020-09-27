1/1
Alice L. Kopkowski
1932 - 2020
Alice L. Kopkowski (Hockel) passed away September 23, 2020, while surrounded by her family. Born in Chicago, Illinois, to George and Florence Hockel on January 5, 1932, she was 88.

Alice graduated from Morton East in 1950 and went on to earn an imaging degree from Mount Sinai. She began her professional career as an x-ray tech at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn. At a young age, she fell in love and married Raymond Kopkowski. As they began to grow their family, she continued to work part-time in various roles and retired from the Village of Stickney in 2004 after 17 years.

Alice lived a full and loving life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was actively involved in many community organizations including the local Civic Club, VFW, and the American Legion. You could always find her cheering from the stands at her children's countless baseball games, guiding the troops as a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout Leader and participating in school activities and the PTA.

She is survived by her three children: Lynn Ziegler (Gerald), Don Kopkowski (Gwynn), and David Kopkowski (Geil); plus an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; and her son, James Kopkowski (Pam); her parents, George and Florence; and her siblings, George Hockel (Joyce) and Florence Otahal (Joe).

Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage Funeral Home, 3117 South Oak Park Avenue, Berwyn, IL, 60402. Interment is Saturday, September 26, 2020, 1 p.m., Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 4101 South Oak Park Avenue, Stickney, IL 60402.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Research Hospital in memory of Alice are welcome.

Dear Mom, you finally made in the paper! You will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home
SEP
26
Interment
01:00 PM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home
3117 South Oak Park Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
(708) 788-7775
