Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Presence Bethlehem Woods Retirement Community (Meeting Room 2nd Floor)
1571 W. Ogden
LaGrange Park, IL
Alice L. Kratky, nee Nelson, age 93, formerly of Oak Lawn, beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Kratky, dear sister of the late Hildur (Marvin) Carlson, Lillian (Edwin) Anderson, Dorothy (Richard) Olson, and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10 am at Presence Bethlehem Woods Retirement Community, 1571 W. Ogden Ave., LaGrange Park, IL 60526 in the Meeting Room on the second floor. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
