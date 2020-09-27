Alice Lee Kubly, age 82, of Western Springs; Alice is survived by her husband Keith, daughters, Heidi (David, Jr.) Kitterman & Holli Kubly, and grandson, David Kitterman III. Preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, daughter Amy Kay Kubly, and brother John Frantes. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Dale (Donna) Kubly and family, special friends Adrienne and Ronald Rott, and a host of cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Alice's name may be sent to either the American Diabetes Association
(www.diabetes.org/donate
) or the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com