1/
Alice L. Kubly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Lee Kubly, age 82, of Western Springs; Alice is survived by her husband Keith, daughters, Heidi (David, Jr.) Kitterman & Holli Kubly, and grandson, David Kitterman III. Preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, daughter Amy Kay Kubly, and brother John Frantes. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Dale (Donna) Kubly and family, special friends Adrienne and Ronald Rott, and a host of cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Alice's name may be sent to either the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org/donate) or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved