Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Pannos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice L. Pannos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice L. Pannos Obituary
Alice L. Pannos nee: Miceli; Beloved wife of the late Louis P. Pannos; Loving mother of Nicholas; Dear sister of Leonard Miceli and the late Michael and Joseph Miceli; Devoted sister-in-law of Darlene Maloney and Ginny Miceli; Dear aunt of Dominick Miceli, Marissa Maciel, Michael Miceli Jr.Visitation and Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago, Chapel Service 11:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For info call 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now