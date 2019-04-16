|
|
Alice L. Pannos nee: Miceli; Beloved wife of the late Louis P. Pannos; Loving mother of Nicholas; Dear sister of Leonard Miceli and the late Michael and Joseph Miceli; Devoted sister-in-law of Darlene Maloney and Ginny Miceli; Dear aunt of Dominick Miceli, Marissa Maciel, Michael Miceli Jr.Visitation and Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago, Chapel Service 11:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For info call 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019