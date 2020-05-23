Alice Marie Levasseur (nee Pelletier), 99 formerly of Libertyville died May 11, 2020 at St Mary's Home, Chicago. She was born September 3, 1920 in St Boniface, Manitoba Canada. The oldest of 9 children, she grew up in a French speaking suburb of Winnipeg, Manitoba. She met the love of her life, Renè while visiting her aunt in Chicago. They later married on May 30, 1942 in St Boniface, Manitoba and enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage. After Renè finished his service with the Canadian Army, they moved to Chicago on November 5, 1946. She was preceded in death by husband Renè, sister Rita Renton and brothers Gerry, John, Noël and Louis, daughter in law Linda Felthouse and sons in law Gerry Schnaible, Bernie Caffrey and Roger Neal.
She is survived by her sisters Theresa Bracht, Marie Andrews, and Irene Javor of Vancouver, British Columbia; children Paul Levasseur of Portland, Oregon; Denise (Richard) Zwit of Lake Bluff, Noël (Patricia) Levasseur of Libertyville and Louise Levasseur of Prescott Valley, Arizona, 10 grandchildren Chris Citro, Jill Citro (Sean Gallagher), Brian (Carrie) Levasseur, Elizabeth (Zachary) Levine, Nicholas Caffrey (Diana Burke), Tara Schnaible (Nate Riffe), Leslie Schnaible, Elizabeth Levasseur (Thomas Lewandowski), James Levasseur, and Michael (Elizabeth) Levasseur, and 8 great grandchildren Autumn, Lilah, Sawyer, Jake, Luke, Charlie, Regan, and Renè.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Mary's Home, Little Sisters of The Poor Chicago, 2325 N Lakewood Ave Chicago, IL 60614. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 23, 2020.