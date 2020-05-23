Alice Levasseur
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Marie Levasseur (nee Pelletier), 99 formerly of Libertyville died May 11, 2020 at St Mary's Home, Chicago. She was born September 3, 1920 in St Boniface, Manitoba Canada. The oldest of 9 children, she grew up in a French speaking suburb of Winnipeg, Manitoba. She met the love of her life, Renè while visiting her aunt in Chicago. They later married on May 30, 1942 in St Boniface, Manitoba and enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage. After Renè finished his service with the Canadian Army, they moved to Chicago on November 5, 1946. She was preceded in death by husband Renè, sister Rita Renton and brothers Gerry, John, Noël and Louis, daughter in law Linda Felthouse and sons in law Gerry Schnaible, Bernie Caffrey and Roger Neal.

She is survived by her sisters Theresa Bracht, Marie Andrews, and Irene Javor of Vancouver, British Columbia; children Paul Levasseur of Portland, Oregon; Denise (Richard) Zwit of Lake Bluff, Noël (Patricia) Levasseur of Libertyville and Louise Levasseur of Prescott Valley, Arizona, 10 grandchildren Chris Citro, Jill Citro (Sean Gallagher), Brian (Carrie) Levasseur, Elizabeth (Zachary) Levine, Nicholas Caffrey (Diana Burke), Tara Schnaible (Nate Riffe), Leslie Schnaible, Elizabeth Levasseur (Thomas Lewandowski), James Levasseur, and Michael (Elizabeth) Levasseur, and 8 great grandchildren Autumn, Lilah, Sawyer, Jake, Luke, Charlie, Regan, and Renè.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Mary's Home, Little Sisters of The Poor Chicago, 2325 N Lakewood Ave Chicago, IL 60614. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 21, 2020
I met Alice, dear Alice, just before she arrived at St. Mary. My best friend, Mary, and I ate with her -- every meal for several years. She was sheer delight. Her tales were always, ALWAYS, interesting and animated. Most of all she enjoyed visitors to the dining room, both listening to their tales and sharing her own stories. She was never particularly happy about the end of a meal as she so much enjoyed the communication aspect of dining. I am blessed to have met her. My life is better because I met her. Both Mary and I loved her and admired her. She defined the English word, "zeal." In meeting God, hugging Rene, I am convinced she began to explain to Divine Mystery all the elements of St. Boniface.
Thomas Hull
May 21, 2020
Dear Denise, Paul, Noel and Louise,
Your mom was a large part of my childhood growing up. Although I don't speak French she did teach me a few lines that I have never forgotten. Whenever I was at your childhood home down the street she would always say hello and talk a bit. Growing up as a child I have the very best memories of your mom. She was one of the kindest ladies on the block, always had a smile. I was very lucky to have known her. Prayers and love, Linda Wolff Sjoberg
Friend
May 17, 2020
Dear Noel, Patty Liz, Jim and Mike,
I am so sorry to hear of your Mother and Grandmothers' passing. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Liz Knuth
Friend
May 17, 2020
Alice was the Matron of Honour at my mother's wedding. (Marcel and Yvette Belanger). My mother told me how beautiful Alice was and this picture does attest to that. I have a copy of this picture but my copy has both Rene and Alice in it. I never met Alice because I was just a year old when she and Rene moved to Chicago.
Mona Anderson
May 17, 2020
I have been thinking of Aunt Alice lately and am sad to hear she has left us, that she did not get to cheer on her 100th Birthday. While I have not seen her for some years I think of her now and then. I will miss her. Thank you cousins for the truly entertaining and informative chronicle. Love and blessings to you all.
Elaine Pelletier
Family
May 17, 2020
Denise, My deepest condolences to you and your family. I remember your mom and my, what a memorable life she had. May she Rest In Peace.
Kathy Kipp
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved