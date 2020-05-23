I met Alice, dear Alice, just before she arrived at St. Mary. My best friend, Mary, and I ate with her -- every meal for several years. She was sheer delight. Her tales were always, ALWAYS, interesting and animated. Most of all she enjoyed visitors to the dining room, both listening to their tales and sharing her own stories. She was never particularly happy about the end of a meal as she so much enjoyed the communication aspect of dining. I am blessed to have met her. My life is better because I met her. Both Mary and I loved her and admired her. She defined the English word, "zeal." In meeting God, hugging Rene, I am convinced she began to explain to Divine Mystery all the elements of St. Boniface.

Thomas Hull