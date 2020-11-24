Alice L. Lexow, 76, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away on Weds. Nov. 18, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel - 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI. A Memorial Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



Alice was born on August 15, 1944 in Chicago to the late Edward and Lula (Wheeler) Belliveau. On June 9, 1968, in Oak Lawn, IL she married Wallace Lexow; Wallace survives her as well as her children - Jeanette (Michael) Wierer of Bourbonnais, IL and Pam Lexow of Palos Heights, IL; grandchildren - Michael,Jr., and Molly Jean Wierer and Victorio and Ginevra Basile.





