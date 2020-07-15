1/1
Alice M. Cepa
1924 - 2020
Alice M. Cepa nee Szymanski, age 95, late of Oak Lawn and Chicago passed away from COVID-19 on July 10, 2020. Alice was born October 4, 1924 in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago and raised in her younger years in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. During the Depression her parents chose to move back to Poland where they had extended families. As a result, Alice was fluent in both English and Polish. When the US declared war on Germany in 1941, the Germans moved her and other American citizens to the Liebenau Interment Camp in Germany where as a teen she spent the remainder of World War II. After the war, she was repatriated to the United States where she lived with her older brothers who had returned to Chicago prior to the war. She met her future husband, Ted, on an outing to Brookfield Zoo. Married in 1949 they had five sons and Alice was devoted to her family. As her sons became more self-reliant she took classes on medical terminology and became a medical transcriptionist back in the days when doctors would dictate their observations which were then transcribed into patient records. Alice was a life long learner, lover of dogs, music, and romance novels. She loved her cruises – and would sign-up for as many bus tours at port stops as our Dad would tolerate. Alice always enjoyed chatting with people and giving advice to anyone who would listen. She was certainly blessed with a gift of "gab". She was involved with various organizations as a volunteer, especially for many years with Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Thaddeus; loving mother of Steven (Valerie), Edward (Linda), Ronald (late Patricia), Jerome (Kathleen) and Daniel (Heather); devoted grandmother of LCDR James (Catherine), Mallory Letica (Stephen), Lori, Tom (Elana), Diane, Michael (Meghan), Rebecca, Kennan (Jacob Rosch), Erin, Reid, Lindsey, Haley, James (Tarra) Fiedler and Jacqueline Fiedler; great grandmother of Blake & Ben Letica, Levi & Riley Cepa, Benjamin & Alice Cepa, Kaitlyn & Joseph Fiedler, and Violet Russell; sister of the late Henry (late Helen), late Eugene (late Mamie), late Michal and Alfred; sister-in-law of Sabina (late Joesph) Ksziek, Eve (late Donald) Ziemba and the late Halina (late Stanley) Zielonka; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mass will be at St. Patricia's Church in Hickory Hills on Thursday, July 16, 11:30AM. Contact Damar Kaminski Funeral Home (708-496-0200) for additional information. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Patricia's Church
Funeral services provided by
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
