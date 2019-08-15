|
|
Alice Marie Hill nee Brissman age 101 of Palos Heights. Beloved Wife of the Late Robert W. Hill. Dear Mother of Jeffrey ( Linda ) Hill and the Late Robert W. Hill Jr. Grandmother of Kerry ( Dolphus Chaney ) Hill & Patrick ( Maggie ) Hill. Sister of the Late Harry ( Lynne ) Brissman. Memorial Services Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary United Protestant Church 425 N. Orchard Dr. Park Forest, Illinois 60466. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. In Lieu of Flowers Memorial donations to Calvary United Protestant Church would be appreciated. Member of the Palos United Methodist Church, Palos Heights, Il.For additional information please call Van Henkelum Funeral Home 708 448-3530
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019