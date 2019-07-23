Alice Margot Joyce (nee Carney), age 87, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 21, surrounded by family in Elmhurst, Illinois.



Alice was born January 30, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Alice and James Carney. She attended St. Mel's grade school, Trinity High School, and Rosary College. Alice taught for a short time in the Chicago public schools. She married Donald E. Joyce on September 10, 1955 and together they raised four children in River Forest, Illinois. Alice enjoyed reading, bridge, baking chocolate chip cookies, and playing golf with friends at Big Foot Country Club.



Alice and Don spent many winters in Venice, Florida and had a vacation home in Fontana, Wisconsin for nearly fifty years. "Gramps & Grams'" lakehouse was the scene of many festive family holidays and blissful weekends. Alice was a loving mother and grandmother, who took a deep and sincere interest in anything that involved her grandchildren.



Alice will be sorely missed by her loving husband of nearly sixty-four years, the Honorable Donald E. Joyce. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and James, and her brothers, James and John. In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by her children:



Kevin Joyce (Joan), Michael Joyce (Kerry), Sheila Dillon (Keith) and Kathleen Lundgren (Larry). She is also survived by her twelve grandchildren, Thomas Joyce (Gina), Elise Joyce, Regina Workman (Matt), Joe, Kevin, Janey and Tess Dillon, Eleanor, Claudia and George Lundgren, James and Colin Joyce.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26th at 10:00 a.m. in Unity Hall which is attached to the church of St. Francis Xavier in LaGrange, Illinois. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 23 to July 24, 2019