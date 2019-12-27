|
|
Alice M. Kotowski (nee Bochnia), 86, a lifelong resident of Chicago passed away Dec. 24. She was a 25 year employee for Zenith Radio (Kostner) and a 13 year employee for Sargent-Welsh Scientific. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Richard S. (1981); loving mother of Greg R. (Cathy), James J. (Eileen), Renee S. Kuruc and the late Richard A.; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Jodi), Lauren, Samantha, Jonathan, Michelle, Jillian and Anthony; dear sister of Joan (Ken) Carpenter, Edmund Bochnia, the late Chester (late Wanda), the late Leo (late Jeanne), the late Raymond and the late Edwin Bochnia. Alice leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, Dec. 27 from 3pm-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Saturday at 9:00am followed by a 9:30am Mass at St. Julian Eymard Church, 601 Biesterfield Rd. Elk Grove Village. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery – Niles. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the . Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019