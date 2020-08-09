1/
Alice M. Medinas
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice M. Medinas (May 26, 1930-Jan. 20, 2020)

Alice M. Medinas, née Jamison, of Palos Heights, Illinois, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.

Alice, wife of the late William Medinas for 67 years, was the loving mother of Linda (Mark) Carr and Laura Medinas and the adoring grandmother of Alexander Jamison Carr and Jess Reed Carr. Alice was the dear sister of Geraldine, Jessie, Marjorie, Jeanette, and Nancy. Alice was a dear aunt and great aunt.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/support-is/donate/#gf_2.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved