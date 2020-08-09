Alice M. Medinas (May 26, 1930-Jan. 20, 2020)
Alice M. Medinas, née Jamison, of Palos Heights, Illinois, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.
Alice, wife of the late William Medinas for 67 years, was the loving mother of Linda (Mark) Carr and Laura Medinas and the adoring grandmother of Alexander Jamison Carr and Jess Reed Carr. Alice was the dear sister of Geraldine, Jessie, Marjorie, Jeanette, and Nancy. Alice was a dear aunt and great aunt.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/support-is/donate/#gf_2
