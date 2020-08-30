1/
Alice M. Meyerovitz
Alice M. Meyerovitz, 97, of Deerfield, IL, (previously Evanston and Centralia, IL), passed away peacefully August 25, 2020, in the care of Kindred Hospice at Elevate Care Riverwoods. Beloved wife to the late Sidney; loving mother to Judith (Michael) Hillebrand; she was preceded in death by her five sisters and two brothers and many other family members and friends. Dear aunt of Robert E. (Marilyn) Anderson of Orlando, FL; dear aunt of many other nieces and nephews. Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local food pantry would be appreciated. For information please contact Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
