Alice M. Kaczmarz Zubowicz, age 92, formerly of S. Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Walter L. Kaczmarz. Loving mother of Michael (Patty Schuh), Kenneth (Lynn) and the late Thomas Kaczmarz. Dear grandmother of William (Christina) Schuh, Melissa (Joshua) Meekma and Katherine Kaczmarz. Great-grandmother of Charlee Meekma. Fond sister of Helen Ann, the late Virginia, Richard, Patricia and Margaret. Cherished daughter of the late Ignatius and Helen Pekofske. Also nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4pm to 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Marian Village, 15624 S. Marian Dr., Homer Glen. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Salvation Army appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019