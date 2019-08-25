Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
8:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 Lawler Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Gorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Mae Gorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Mae Gorski Obituary
Alice Mae Gorski (nee Thomas), age 97, at rest August 23, 2019; Loving wife of the late Edmund Gorski; Beloved mother of Thomas (Susan), Nancy (Dr. Jose) Arruda, Mark (the late Debra), Susan Taylor, and Philip (Alicia) Gorski; Cherished grandmother of Thomas Jr., Matthew, Elizabeth, Caroline, Gabrielle, Sgt. William, Benjamin, Karin, and Stephanie; Proud great grandmother of Thomas (T.J.), Alyssa, Molly, Bailey, Jack, Alexander, Maxwell, and Dylan; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, August 28, 2019 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, Mass 9:30 a.m.; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now