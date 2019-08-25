|
Alice Mae Gorski (nee Thomas), age 97, at rest August 23, 2019; Loving wife of the late Edmund Gorski; Beloved mother of Thomas (Susan), Nancy (Dr. Jose) Arruda, Mark (the late Debra), Susan Taylor, and Philip (Alicia) Gorski; Cherished grandmother of Thomas Jr., Matthew, Elizabeth, Caroline, Gabrielle, Sgt. William, Benjamin, Karin, and Stephanie; Proud great grandmother of Thomas (T.J.), Alyssa, Molly, Bailey, Jack, Alexander, Maxwell, and Dylan; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, August 28, 2019 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, Mass 9:30 a.m.; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019