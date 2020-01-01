Home

POWERED BY

Services
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Ave
Clarendon Hills, IL 60514
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Ave.
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Margaret Foley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Margaret Foley Obituary
Alice Margaret Foley, born April 21,1938, died December 16, 2019; sister to Norine Foley, Mary Ann Walsh, and the late Pat Devine; Aunt to Peter, Andrew, Nora (Kerr), and the late Thomas Walsh; as well as Daniel, Brendan, and the late James Devine; and great-aunt to Jamie and Ryan Walsh; Liam and Caitlin Walsh; Eamon and Zoe Kerr; Quinn, Ronan, Seamus, Delaney, Foley, and Danney Devine; and good friend to many.

Alice was born and raised in the Little Flower neighborhood of Chicago then later Beverly, went to Academy of Our Lady (class of 1956) then Xavier University (class of 1960) where she graduated with a degree in the social sciences. Alice worked for Catholic Charities then Commonwealth Edison, where she retired in 1991. Alice lived in Oak Lawn for many years caring for elder neighbors in the Kincora and was a longtime parishioner of St. Linus Parish, where she nurtured many friendships and her Catholic faith.

A memorial mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave. Clarendon Hills, Il 60514. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/donate. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -