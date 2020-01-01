|
Alice Margaret Foley, born April 21,1938, died December 16, 2019; sister to Norine Foley, Mary Ann Walsh, and the late Pat Devine; Aunt to Peter, Andrew, Nora (Kerr), and the late Thomas Walsh; as well as Daniel, Brendan, and the late James Devine; and great-aunt to Jamie and Ryan Walsh; Liam and Caitlin Walsh; Eamon and Zoe Kerr; Quinn, Ronan, Seamus, Delaney, Foley, and Danney Devine; and good friend to many.
Alice was born and raised in the Little Flower neighborhood of Chicago then later Beverly, went to Academy of Our Lady (class of 1956) then Xavier University (class of 1960) where she graduated with a degree in the social sciences. Alice worked for Catholic Charities then Commonwealth Edison, where she retired in 1991. Alice lived in Oak Lawn for many years caring for elder neighbors in the Kincora and was a longtime parishioner of St. Linus Parish, where she nurtured many friendships and her Catholic faith.
A memorial mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave. Clarendon Hills, Il 60514. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/donate. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020