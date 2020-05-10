Alice Marie (Gosswein) Borchert, aged 92, of Grand Rapids formerly of Freeport and Chicago, Illinois, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Covenant Living of the Great Lakes, in Grand Rapids, MI. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Barbara, and her husband of 65 years, Richard G. Borchert. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Joan) Borchert and William (Karen) Borchert; grandchildren, Katherine (Justin) TeBrake (their children, Addilyn, Colin, Caleb and Greta), Christopher (April) Borchert (their children, Lane, Carson, and Ellison), Maribeth (Joel) Kamstra (their children, Judah and Clara), and Ryan Borchert; her sisters, Ruth (James) Reid, Paula Risetter, Judy (Robert) Wardo; many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Alice was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Alice was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL. The family would like to thank the staff of Covenant Living and Hospice of Michigan for the love and care shown to Alice and her family. A time to celebrate Alice's life will be held on Sunday, May 10, from 1:00 - 2:30 pm, at Heritage Life Story Funeral Home, 2120 Lake Michigan Dr. NW in Grand Rapids MI. Burial on Tuesday, May 12 at 11:00 am (central time) in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery, 1133 S. Central St., Worth, IL. Contributions in her memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church 1993 Church Street Freeport, IL 61032 or Bethesda Lutheran Children's Home/Lutheran Social Services 15487 State Highway 86 Meadville, PA 16335. To sign her guest book and to leave your own memory of her, visit her web page at