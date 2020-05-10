Alice Marie Borchert
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Marie (Gosswein) Borchert, aged 92, of Grand Rapids formerly of Freeport and Chicago, Illinois, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Covenant Living of the Great Lakes, in Grand Rapids, MI. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Barbara, and her husband of 65 years, Richard G. Borchert. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Joan) Borchert and William (Karen) Borchert; grandchildren, Katherine (Justin) TeBrake (their children, Addilyn, Colin, Caleb and Greta), Christopher (April) Borchert (their children, Lane, Carson, and Ellison), Maribeth (Joel) Kamstra (their children, Judah and Clara), and Ryan Borchert; her sisters, Ruth (James) Reid, Paula Risetter, Judy (Robert) Wardo; many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Alice was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Alice was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL. The family would like to thank the staff of Covenant Living and Hospice of Michigan for the love and care shown to Alice and her family. A time to celebrate Alice's life will be held on Sunday, May 10, from 1:00 - 2:30 pm, at Heritage Life Story Funeral Home, 2120 Lake Michigan Dr. NW in Grand Rapids MI. Burial on Tuesday, May 12 at 11:00 am (central time) in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery, 1133 S. Central St., Worth, IL. Contributions in her memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church 1993 Church Street Freeport, IL 61032 or Bethesda Lutheran Children's Home/Lutheran Social Services 15487 State Highway 86 Meadville, PA 16335. To sign her guest book and to leave your own memory of her, visit her web page at

www.heritagelifestory.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Celebration of Life
1:00 - 2:30 PM
Heritage Life Story Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Burial
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Life Story Funeral Homes
2120 Lake Michigan Dr NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
(616) 453-8263
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Condolences to one-time high school classmate Tom and the rest of the Borchert Family. Deepest sympathies on your loss.
Ray Ziemer
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved