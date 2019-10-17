|
|
Alice Marie Dunford of Flagstaff passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 due to heart failure at the age of 77. She was born on November 24, 1941 in Harvey, Ill to Jeanette and Steve Chrzastowski. Alice's survivors include: her husband of 57 years, John Moreland Dunford Jr, her son, John Moreland Dunford III, her three daughters Christine Mary Dunford, Mary Ann Francis Beamer, Jeannie Marie Roth and her sister Karen Jane Fisher. She has six grandchildren Theodore Layton Beamer, Nathanial John Beamer, Benjamin Charles Beamer, Alice Dunford Cunningham, Aveen Dunford Cunningham, and Isabel Mary Cappo. All of these she loved and touched deeply
She married John Dunford Jr her senior year in college in 1962. She had four children in the four following years. She was a fantastic mother. Alice loved reading. She particularly liked the Lord of the Rings Trilogy and Harry Potter. She was a graduate of the College of St Francis in Joliet Ill. Alice was an active member of the Secular Franciscan Order. She became a member in 1960 while she was in college and performed her Office daily. Professionally, she was a teacher. She was loved and respected by her students while teaching world history and English for 23 years at Grayhills Academy High School in Tuba City Arizona. Previously she taught in Illinois and in Arizona at the Hebrew Academy and Catholic schools.
Alice has been a member of the Lions Club for over 30 years. She was a past president of the Tuba City Lions Club and has been an active Flagstaff Sunrise Lions Club member since 2005. She has been a member of the Flagstaff Symphony Guild and the Arizona Education Association. Alice loved to sing. She has been a member of the San Francisco de Asis choir since 2009.
Please join us celebrating her life at San Francisco de Asis Church, 1600 E. Route 66 Flagstaff, Arizona 86004. Thursday October 10, 2019. Time: 11:30 AM, Mass at 12:15 PM
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019