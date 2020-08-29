Alice Mary (Prangl) Balog of Chicago, IL, age 84, passed away on 8/25/2020. She was born 2/3/1936. Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her brother Adolph; her four children, Karen (Mark) Alonzo, Raymond (Beatrice) Balog, Lynn Balog, Paul (Christine) Balog; her grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa, Rachel, Jacklyn, Sarah, Raymond, Katie, Rebecca and Steven; her great-grandchildren, Mia, Tobias and Leah. She will be remembered with love by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer's Association
.