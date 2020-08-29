1/
Alice Mary Balog
{ "" }
Alice Mary (Prangl) Balog of Chicago, IL, age 84, passed away on 8/25/2020. She was born 2/3/1936. Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her brother Adolph; her four children, Karen (Mark) Alonzo, Raymond (Beatrice) Balog, Lynn Balog, Paul (Christine) Balog; her grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa, Rachel, Jacklyn, Sarah, Raymond, Katie, Rebecca and Steven; her great-grandchildren, Mia, Tobias and Leah. She will be remembered with love by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
