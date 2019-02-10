Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edmund Church
188 S. Oak Park Ave
Oak Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edmund Church
Alice Mary Keys nee Collins; beloved wife of the late Walter J. Keys; loving mother of Dorothy, Mary (Merle) Callahan, Roger (Mary), Kathryn (Gary) Walke, Thomas, Nancy (Peter) Buttitta and the late Walter C. Keys; dear mother in law of Susan Keys; cherished grandmother of Nancy Weichert (Arlin Peebles) and Amy (Josh) Komarek, James Ryan (Ashley), Roger (Adriane), Kathryn and William (Ashlee) Callahan, Matthew and Meghan Keys, Bridget and Joseph Keys, and Laura, Mary Elizabeth, Ellen and Sarah Buttitta; great-grandmother of 12; dear sister of the late Thomas (the late Genevieve), John (the late Darlene), Michael (the late Nancy), S/Sgt. Roger W. Collins (USA Air Corps), Mary (the late Thomas M.D.) Tierney and James (the late Gloria) Collins; fond aunt, great-aunt and cousin of many. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Mass 11 a.m. Saturday February 23 at St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Voluntary Action Center (vacdk.com/donate/). Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
