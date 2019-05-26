Alice Murphy nee Hamilton, age 90 of River Forest; beloved wife of the late Kevin V.; loving mother of Marianne (Clark) Gapen, Carol (Terry) Herbstritt, Kevin Jr., Brian (Karen Quasny), Julie (John) Stack and the late Alice Murphy Tapling; cherished grandmother of Beth (Joseph) Bertoni, Molly (Matthew) Blohm and Clark Gapen Jr., Katie, Matt and Ted Herbstritt, Colleen, George and Robert Tapling, and Charlie, Liam, and Caitlin Stack; great-grandmother of Patrick Clark Blohm; dear friend of Patricia Connor Murphy and mother in law of the late George (Marguerite) Tapling; caring sister of the late John (Eleanor) Hamilton, Rosemary (the late Raymond, M.D.) Nemecek, William (the late Anne) Hamilton and Thomas (the late Jean) Hamilton and sister-in-law of the late Richard (the late Rita) Murphy; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted daughter of the late John J. and Alice M. nee Carney Hamilton. She was very proud of her commitment to Avenues to Independance and was recognized with their 2016 Visionary Award. Alice led a long Faith filled life and was devoted to her Family who will cherish all the wonderful memories with her. She will be deeply missed. Visitation Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 8:45 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Avenues to Independence (avenuestoindependence.org) or PACTT Learning Center (pactt.org) are appreciated. For info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary