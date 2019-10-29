|
|
Alice S. Wisse, age 92, of Orland Park, IL. Loving mother of Marie Prins (Ed Hagedorn), Gail Prins (Bob Vogelzang), Gwen (David) DeJong, Keith (Mary) Prins, and the late Karen Prins (Leon Steinberg). Cherished grandmother of Jessie and Arden Hagedorn; Maija Steinberg; Luke Vogelzang; Connor, Caleb, and Sam DeJong; Schuyler, Rachel, and Adrianna Prins. Dearest great-grandmother of five. Preceded in death by three siblings. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 AM at Faith Christian Reformed Church, 8383 W. 171st St., Tinley Park, IL. Interment Fairmount-Willows Hill Cemetery, Willow Springs, IL. Memorials to World Renew, 1700 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-1407 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at
colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019