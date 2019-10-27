|
Alice S. Coller
Alice Stinson Coller passed away on October 8, 2019 in her home in West Lafayette, Indiana. Alice, wife of the late Donald E. Coller (deceased 1970) was born in Richmond, NH on September 16, 1930 to the late Arthur and Ruby Stinson of Richmond. Mother of Donald (Ann) of West Lafayette, IN., Douglas of Hollywood, Fla. and Brian of Arlington Heights, IL. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Catherine, Danielle, Victoria, Drew, Margarite and Cassaundra. Sister of the late Mary O'Brien (Donald, deceased) of Monticello, IL., aunt to Donald O'Brien Jr. and Anne Murphy of Illinois, sister in law to Robert Coller (Virginia, deceased) of Belfast, ME, aunt to Diane Wilson and Marsha Coller of Maine.
Alice was a graduate of Keene High School in Keene, New Hampshire in 1948.
In August of 1963 Alice and Don moved from Derry, NH to Chicago. Don was a teacher at Morgan Park Academy and Alice drove a bus for the school. After her husband passed, she began a 30+ year career at MPA as an assistant librarian and bookstore manager. Alice received an Associate Degree in Library Science from Chicago State. She enjoyed watching her 3 sons participate in athletics from 1964 - 1979. She made many lifelong friends from her years at the Academy.
Alice enjoyed photography, reading and attending her grandchildren's activities. She also enjoyed traveling to Alaska, many National Parks and Italy. Her favorite times were spending her summers at her home on Beaver Lake in East Derry, NH which she and her husband built themselves. She made many lifelong friends at the lake that she considered family.
Alice was a former member of the Morgan Park Baptist church on Chicago's south side and until her passing a member of the First Parish Church in East Derry, NH.
Alice had a wonderful sense of humor. She had many friends due to her kindness and good nature. If you were in her home at mealtime, an extra place was set for you at the table. Alice was proud of being a breast cancer survivor.
The Coller family is planning a memorial service for Alice in the summer of 2020 in New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name may be made to the or Morgan Park Academy, Chicago, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019