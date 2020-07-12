Alice T. Sutko, nee Gabrysiak. Beloved wife of the late John for 62 years. Loving mother of David (Michele) and Cynthia (Gregory) Koranda. Dear grandmother of Priest Alexander (Dr. Carly) Koranda, Marissa (Ethan) Rucker, Aaron Koranda, and Michael Sutko. Great-grandmother of Magdalena and Anna Koranda. Fond sister of the late Bernadine (late William) Cioni. Sister-in-law of Michael Nicholas Sutko and Mary Jane (Frank) Rozdilsky. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. May her Memory be Eternal. Funeral Services were conducted at St. Peter & St. Paul Orthodox Church on Thursday. Interment was private at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Otto V. Stransky & Son Funeral Directors. (773) 778-0700
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.