Cynthia and family,

How blessed I was one summer shopping weekend in Oakbrook to stop at St.Peter and Paul Orthodox Church to attend liturgical service. Never would I have thought that on that 1980s Sunday morning I would have fallen under the influence of one of the finest Choir directors in the OCA. His knowledge and love for Orthodox choral music help stretched one morning into years of joy, singing with his various choirs. Meeting his beloved Alice was icing on the cake. I cant begin to name all of the wonderful Ss. Peter n Paul choir members, but Id be remiss if I didnt add my brother and sister John n Lilian Bagdalich to the list of unforgettable.

John and Alice. Your souls shall dwell with the blessed.



MEMORY ETERNAL

greg bitsko

Friend