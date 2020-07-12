1/1
Alice T. Sutko
Alice T. Sutko, nee Gabrysiak. Beloved wife of the late John for 62 years. Loving mother of David (Michele) and Cynthia (Gregory) Koranda. Dear grandmother of Priest Alexander (Dr. Carly) Koranda, Marissa (Ethan) Rucker, Aaron Koranda, and Michael Sutko. Great-grandmother of Magdalena and Anna Koranda. Fond sister of the late Bernadine (late William) Cioni. Sister-in-law of Michael Nicholas Sutko and Mary Jane (Frank) Rozdilsky. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. May her Memory be Eternal. Funeral Services were conducted at St. Peter & St. Paul Orthodox Church on Thursday. Interment was private at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Otto V. Stransky & Son Funeral Directors. (773) 778-0700


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 9, 2020
Remembering a lifetime of family parties and celebrations, laughter, hugs, and heartfelt conversations...love to you, David and Cynthia, and to your families.
Sheila
Family
July 7, 2020
To the Sutko family be assured of our prayers as you mourn the death of your mom and grandmother. We know the Lord welcomed her into heaven. And we know that her beloved husband John was right next to Him to welcome her home. Alice May your memory be Eternal . Praying for your family. Bob and Patti Lewandowski
Bob and Patti Lewandowski
Friend
July 7, 2020
Cynthia and family,
How blessed I was one summer shopping weekend in Oakbrook to stop at St.Peter and Paul Orthodox Church to attend liturgical service. Never would I have thought that on that 1980s Sunday morning I would have fallen under the influence of one of the finest Choir directors in the OCA. His knowledge and love for Orthodox choral music help stretched one morning into years of joy, singing with his various choirs. Meeting his beloved Alice was icing on the cake. I cant begin to name all of the wonderful Ss. Peter n Paul choir members, but Id be remiss if I didnt add my brother and sister John n Lilian Bagdalich to the list of unforgettable.
John and Alice. Your souls shall dwell with the blessed.

MEMORY ETERNAL
greg bitsko
Friend
July 7, 2020
Dear Cynthia and Family.......words cannot express my heartfelt sympathy to you, all, for the loss of your dear mom. I telephoned her weekly during these trying times and she always assured me she was doing fine. Now she will be reunited with dad and they will have each other in eternity. May God give you strength to accept your loss and heal your broken heart. With love, Karen Muzyka (From St. Panteleimon)
Karen Muzyka
Friend
