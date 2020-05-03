Alice V. Andrews, age 97; beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Theresa (David) McKissack and Thomas (Theresa); cherished grandmother of 6; great-grandmother of 9; fond sister of the late Raymond and Arthur Restarski; dear aunt of many. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect. 847/394-2336
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.