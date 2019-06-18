|
Kelly , Alice V. 'Kitty' (nee Buckendahl). Age 72. Devoted wife of the late Jack Kelly. Loving mother of Colleen (Robert) Cassidy and John (Julie) Kelly. Proud grandmother of Victoria, Olivia, Josie, and Jacqueline. Caring daughter of the late Clifford and Alice (nee Clarke) Buckendahl. Dear sister of the late Clarke (MaryKay) Buckendahl and late Clifford (Mary Ellen) Buckendahl. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished companion of former IL Governor George H. Ryan. Visitation Wednesday 2-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Visitation Thursday 12:00 p.m. until time of Mass 1:00 p.m. at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams Street, Chicago, IL. Interment private for family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 18 to June 19, 2019