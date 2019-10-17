|
Alice Victoria Horevitz, formerly of Winnetka, IL, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in her home in Pasadena, CA at age 77. She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1942. Her father, Harry Blacksin, worked for the post office and was a union organizer, and her mother, Tillie Blacksin, was a school secretary. The cause of death was liver cancer.
Alice attended Hunter College in Manhattan and received her B.A. in Philosophy from San Francisco State University. Upon moving to Chicago, Illinois with her first husband, she taught in the Chicago Public Schools, and then at Roycemore School in Evanston. A practitioner of Constructivism, she became a leader in the methods of progressive education. She was a kindergarten teacher at Hubbard Woods School in Winnetka for 22 years. During her time there she taught quilt-making to her students, and on a visit from the King and Queen of Sweden, her class presented the Swedish Museum with the Linnaeus Quilt. She was teaching at Hubbard Woods in 1988 when a woman entered the school and shot several children. One of her students was shot in the stomach. Alice saved his life by creating a tourniquet with his shirt.
Strikingly beautiful, she was often told to model, and for a few years she did, posing for Victor Skrebneski, appearing on the album cover for Gene Ammons Makes it Happen, as well as Ms. Magazine in an influential photo that divided her face half in light and half in shadow, but she found modeling to be unfulfilling. During the 1980s she was a performance artist, working with James Grigsby and performing in various galleries. At the Art Institute of Chicago, bagels and green onions were once woven into her hair by the hairdresser/artist Mark Stein, entitled "Bagels and Locks," for an exhibit on edible art. She met her second husband, Richard Horevitz, a psychologist, after he saw her in a performance at the Randolph Street Gallery.
Alice received her M.Ed. from DePaul University in Interrelated Arts, and her Certificate in Educational Leadership from the University of Illinois/National Louis University. She worked with Bill Ayers in the early days of the Small Schools Workshop in Chicago, before becoming principal at Columbus Elementary, a Title 1 school in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She then moved to California to become the founding principal of Larchmont Charter School in Los Angeles.
Upon retirement she volunteered for CASA, advocating for foster children. Throughout the years she opened her home to out-of-town playwrights working at Boston Court Pasadena and adopted rescued Greyhounds. She is a former board member of Amigos de las Americas.
She is survived by her spouse, Richard Horevitz, and four children, two from her marriage to Bernard Beck - Emilie Beck (Jack Arky), Raphe Beck (Eden Beck) - and two from her marriage to Richard - Elizabeth Horevitz (Andy Taylor-Fabe), Alexandra Horevitz (Robb Willer) - and seven grandchildren, Julian and Zane Arky, Tillie Beck, Oliver and Georgia Fabe, and Adam and Joseph Willer, as well as her sister, Louise Rodriguez and her family.
Per her wishes, she is being cremated. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be sent in her memory to the charity she cared about most deeply: .
