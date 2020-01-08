|
|
Sr. Alice Vincent, C. S. J., 87, beloved member of The Congregation of St. Joseph of LaGrange Park, celebrating 68 years of Religious Life. Loving daughter of the late Albondius and Adrienne Rose. Alice is one of 15 children, and she is survived by siblings, Daniel, Robert, Andy, Lawrence, John, Mary, Laurette and Lucille. She leaves one brother-in-law and 5 sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Eulalia "Susie," Sr. Juliette Vincent, S. S. M., Paul, Noel, Peter and Francis. Alice graduated from Hartford High School, White Water Junction, VT in 1950. She earned a Bachelor of Philosophy from DePaul University, Chicago in 1963. She was a graduate of the Clinical Pastoral Education Program at St. Luke Hospital, Chesterfield, MO in 1993. Alice was a primary grade teacher in the Archdiocese of Chicago for 37 years. She was a hospital chaplain at St. John's Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO for 16 years. Alice retired to LaGrange Park in 2007 and continued to do Congregational Ministry work as a volunteer until 2010. Sr. Alice continued in her ministry of prayer until her death. Visitation 3:30 to 9pm with Funeral Liturgy at 7pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Congregation of St. Joseph Alexine Chapel, 1515 W. Ogden Avenue, LaGrange Park, IL 60526. Interment 9am Friday, January 10, 2020 from the Chapel to Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Congregation of St. Joseph (address above) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020