Alicia Rogawski (née Alarcon), of Crystal Lake, formerly of Elmwood Park, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleofas and Jessica (nee Perea) Alarcon; sister, Emma (Pedro) Reyes; and brother, Raul Alarcon, all from El Paso Texas.
Alicia was born October 12, 1930 in El Paso, TX. She received her BA from University of Texas at El Paso and soon met her husband, Paul Rogawski, who was stationed at Biggs Air Force Base, El Paso. They married on June 18, 1955 and then moved to Chicago. The two recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a drive-by celebration parade.
Alicia received her MA from Loyola University in Chicago while raising four children and maintaining a full time career as an educator in the Chicago Public Schools system. She served as an assistant principal in the Pilsen community, where she was instrumental in starting the Bilingual Education program. She was one of the founders of the Mexican Teacher's Organization, and she poured her heart and soul into all she did at the school and in the community. Alicia thoroughly loved her job and believed in the future of her students. She later taught at Greeley and Haugan elementary schools.
A native to El Paso, Alicia cherished her Mexican American heritage. She was an excellent cook and loved introducing Mexican food to others. Her annual taco stand at St. Celestine's parish was always a highlight. She enjoyed tennis, reading, music, and seeing the world through travel, especially cruises with Paul and their best friends. Throughout her life, Alicia brought Southwest flare to her home and garden and always made people feel welcome and at home. She was devoted to her family and friends and was always there to offer a helping hand and support. Alicia will be remembered for her compassion, her kindness, and her generosity. She was a powerful role model, and she leaves behind an incredible legacy.
Besides her husband, Paul, Alicia is survived by her children, Ronald (Karen), Mark, Annette (Kevin) Miller and Elaine (James) Pontone; and grandchildren, Jessica, Veronica and Rachel Rogawski, Brandon and Marissa Miller, and Maya, Cleo, Lana, and Carter Pontone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to a local food pantry. Since we are not able to gather to celebrate her life at this time, please visit www.davenportfamily.com
